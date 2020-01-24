Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported the first child death of the flu season.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly influenza and respiratory illness report, a total of 31 people in the state have died of the flu so far this season. A total of 95 people including one child died of the flu in Minnesota last season.

The number of people hospitalized due to the flu has topped 1,200 this season, with 187 hospitalizations reported last week.

With schools back in session after the holiday break, flu outbreaks in Minnesota schools continue to pick up, with 113 new school outbreaks reported last week compared with 32 new school outbreaks the previous week.

Confirmed outbreaks of flu in Minnesota long-term care facilities continue to be low this season, with four new outbreaks recorded last week for a total of 25 outbreaks so far this season.

The Health Department says influenza continues to be widespread across Minnesota.



