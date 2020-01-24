National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

Now entering its 46th anniversary year, Catholic Schools Week has traditionally been held the last week in January. The week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020, is Celebrate Catholic Schools Week.

Schools typically observe the week with Masses, assemblies and other activities for students, families, parishioners as well as community members to celebrate and congratulate.

According to the National Catholic Educational Association, this year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

St. Anne’s School in Wabasso will celebrate of National Catholic Schools Week and will be offering a variety of events.

Schedule of events

• Sun., Jan. 26 – Opening Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Church which will be led by students of St. Anne’s. The Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner in the Social Hall following Mass.

• Mon., Jan. 27: Prayer Service

• Tues., Jan. 28: Teacher Swap

• Wed., Jan. 29: Blujet Day - Wear Blujet colors this day. Also, at 2: 30 p.m. - Pep fest to celebrate Blujet Builders and Blujet basketball teams. At 6 p.m. Blujet Basketball vs. WPS at St. Anne’ s gym.

• Thurs., Jan. 30: School Mass/Family Day Also, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s following Mass, families are invited for juice, cookies, and Bingo, which will be led by the Catholic Order of Foresters.

• Fri., Jan. 31: Mini Course Day

• Sun., Feb. 2: School Carnival. Dinner served in the Church hall following 10 a.m. Mass. Carnival games, raffle and Bingo will take place in the school.

- Image courtesy of the National Catholic Educational Association Web site