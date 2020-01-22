Getting outside in winter can be an easy and free way to stay active during the colder months. Dressing warm for winter activity doesn’t have to be expensive and the Polk County Wellness Coalition and Polk County Public Health remind you of many great outdoor winter activities in the region that are little to no cost to get you out and active throughout the winter months!

Join the Fosston community and STAR Committee for upcoming Frosty Days, Friday, January 24th and Saturday the 25th. The Fosston Curling Club will also be hosting the 2nd Annual Curling Days on February 25th & 26th at the Outdoor Rink where you can learn how to curl on Saturday from 10am – 1pm; all ages and abilities welcome! Sunday is a Novice Bonspiel at 12pm (to register email curlfosston@gmail.com). You can also get on the Fit Trail or enjoy skating at the public skate rink at the softball complex east of Brandt Avenue. Contact the city office for more information, skating rink hours, and other happenings at 218-435-1959 or https://www.fosston.com/ or follow Fosston on Facebook for updates (https://www.facebook.com/fosstonmn/).

In Crookston, join community partners and volunteers next month for free February Fitness Fever activities every Sunday afternoon. Save the dates: February 2nd, free swimming at the Crookston Pool; February 9th, free ice skating on Crookston Sports Center; February 16th, indoor winter movement at corner of W Robert & S Main St; and February 23rd, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and sledding day at Central Park. More details coming soon! For questions, contact Amanda at Polk County Public Health on 218.281.3385 or email amanda.lien@co.polk.mn.us

For other activities throughout the region this winter follow East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation on Facebook or check out their website at https://www.egfparkandrec.com/ for ongoing activities. Stay tuned to Heritage Village for winter fun activities happening the 1st Saturday in February (https://www.facebook.com/EastGrandForksHeritageVillage/) or get on the Greenway in East Grand Forks for winter walking and cross-country skiing. Check out their website for more information at http://www.greenwayggf.com/. Explore the Agassiz Environmental Learning Center in Fertile for cross-country skiing and new snowshoe trails or enjoy outdoor ice skating at the Fertile Skating Rink. Find our more information on the AELC website at https://aelcfertile.org/ or check out their Facebook page for updates and contact the City of Fertile for skating and rental information at http://www.cityoffertile.org/ or 218 945 3136. Near Erskine, Rydell National Wildlife Refuge offers winter trails throughout the season and will be hosting a Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event on February 8th. Contact Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association for more information at 218-687-2229 or at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/rydell/.

While enjoying all that the winter months have to offer, be sure to dress warm for winter activities and do not let improper clothing stand in the way of spending active time outdoors! Layer up with several layers of loose-fitting clothing to help insulate your body choosing fabrics wisely to wick moisture away from the skin, cover extremities with hats, scarfs, gloves or mittens, socks and boots, and sunglasses, and be sure to check the local weather forecast before your head outside, adjusting clothing for your activity level. The best fabric choices include polyester, fleece and wool and clothing options need not be expensive.

Be active, be safe, dress warm, and enjoy all winter has to offer! Check out Polk County Public Health’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pcphealth/) for more updates throughout the season.