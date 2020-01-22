The Lady Knights celebrated their very own Reagan Severson’s birthday with a pair of victories this week as they defeated Sibley East and Cedar Mountain. Each game was at home, improving the Knights record to 14-2 overall.

Knights 70

Sibley East 52

Madison Mathiowetz continued her stellar sophomore season as she scored 35 points in the Knights convincing victory over non-conference opponent Sibley East. The sophomore also tallied 12 rebounds. Sydney Windschitl scored 22 points for the Knights as she got back above the 20-point marker. Windschitl also added seven total rebounds.

Bruce Woitas was proud of his team for busting it open in the second half. Going into halftime the Knights were tied at 34-34. “I liked our defense in the second half as we shut down their leading scorers from the first half.”

The win set the Knights up at 13-2 overall and gave them the momentum to make a smooth transition to host Cedar Mountain on Tuesday.

Knights 81

Cedar Mountain 31

The Lady Knights continued their dominance of the Tomahawk Conference with a 50-point victory over the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Tuesday night. The victory gave the Knights a 14-2 record overall as they also moved to 7-2 in conference play.

Madison Mathiowetz had 23 points with six assists and six steals. Teammates Reagan Severson and Sydney Windschitl each scored 16 points for the Knights. Severson also filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds and six assists. Windschitl also added four assists and had seven steals.

The girls are off Thursday night and will prepare to face Wabasso on Friday night. The girls and boys will have a doubleheader with the Rabbits on Friday. The girls then follow up Friday’s contest with Sleepy Eye Public at home on Monday, Jan. 27.