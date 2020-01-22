Krystal Noyes, Environmental Services (EVS) aide, is one of those “quiet leaders’’, according to her supervisor Jennifer Tate. She prefers to be in the background and stay out of the limelight. However, it’s hard to keep Noyes’ star from shining as she was recently named RiverView’s Employee of the Month for November.

Tate credits Noyes, who has worked at RiverView for three years, with spending her entire day focusing on how to make things best for RiverView patients, residents and clients.

“When Krystal is working there is a sense of relaxation to our team,’’ stated Tate. “We know if we need someone to help out in another area, she will do it. She is a go-to employee.

“I appreciate how she looks at situations and issues. It is always with clear ears and never a preconceived notion. She is one of the few people I know who can take the personal side out of issues and just focus on what needs to get done. Past conflict never plays a role in how she approaches things. She will always do what is best for everyone. We are blessed to have her on our team.’’

Tate shares that Noyes recently agreed to be one of the first EVS staff to be trained by Janell Thordarson, lead EVS aide, in the Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician Program. “She isn’t afraid to take on anything new and she is always looking for opportunities to learn.’’

Noyes, a graduate of Crookston High School, and husband Jonathan have five children: Isabella, 18; Owen, 11; Axel, 9; Abel, 6; and Elijah, 2. Her hobbies include going to the lake, swimming, ice skating and camping.

“The best part of working at RiverView is all the wonderful people I work with,’’ Noyes shared.