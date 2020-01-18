A balanced offensive effort helped the Wabasso Rabbits top visiting GFW 83-75 recently in a Tomahawk Conference boys basketball match-up.

The Rabbits also took down Red Rock Central 49-41 in non-conference action to improve to 4-8 overall on the season.

In the win over the T-Birds, Will Carlson knocked down five three-point shots to finish with a game-high 30 points to pace the Rabbits.

Isaac Kronback added four three pointers and finished with 22 points.

Mason Dallenbach would add 14 points, Colby Wall had 10, Tim Nelson three and Matt Evink and Justin Bernardy both had two points.

The Rabbits knocked down 12-of-16 from the charity stripe.

Johnnie Ambrose led the T-Birds (2-8) with 18 points, and Damian Hopp and Dominic Henrichs both finished with 16.

Point totals from the win over Red Rock Central were not made available to the Standard.

New Ulm Cathedral currently leads a tough Tomahawk Conference at 12-1 (7-1), followed by MVL (11-1, 5-1) and Springfield (10-1, 5-1).

