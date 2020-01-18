Over a period of several hours during the day Jan. 13, school board members, school administration and staff, as well as members of the community, got to know the top four candidates selected to interview for the role of superintendent for the Redwood Area School District.

The candidates responded to a variety of questions addressing everything from their leadership style and experience to how they would work to build consensus and communicate in the community.

At the conclusion of the interview process, the Redwood Area Board of Education then met to discuss the next steps in the process. After talking about the positives and negatives of each candidate, the board, by consensus, opted to conduct a second round of interviews with two of the candidates - Mike Pagel and Becky Cselovszki.

That second round of interviews is being held this coming Monday (Jan. 20), and the board will then hold a special meeting that day at 7:30 p.m. to make any decisions regarding the next step in the process following the interviews.

Pagel, who is currently serving as the preschool through 12th grade principal for the Fulda school district, has been in that district for 28 years. He began his career in education in North Dakota having earned a degree from NDSU in ag education. He served as an ag education teacher up until the time he began serving in school administration.

Cselovszki, who is currently serving as the superintendent of the St. James school district, has been in that role for the past 10 years, and prior to that served for 10 years as the superintendent of the HL-O-L school district.

Each of the candidates will meet with the board of education for an hour Monday, with Pagel’s interview starting at 5 p.m. followed by Cselovszki at 6:15 p.m. The interviews are scheduled to take place in the board room at Red-wood Valley schools.