A 50-point first half helped catapult Redwood Valley to an 87-70 victory over visiting Windom Area Jan. 14 in Big South Conference boys basketball action.

The Cardinals (10-3) have now rattled off six straight victories, including solid road victories over Maple River and Worthington.

Bryant Haas went a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor (including 4-for-4 from long range) to finish with 23 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist in the win over Windom.

Carson Woodford added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Carter Guetter had 16 points, five boards and five assists.

Zack Paulsen-Reck had six points and three steals, Connor Josephson had five rebounds and nine assists, and Drew Lundeen added four points.

Against Worthington, the Cards jumped out to a 41-32 halftime advantage and would go on to post a 79-61 victory.

Josephson had a big game, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He was just three assists shy of a triple-double with seven, and he had one steal.

Woodford had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots, and Haas had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Alex Lang added 11 points and three assists, Lundeen had eight points and Paulsen-Reck had eight points.

In the win over Maple River, the Cards scored 48 first-half points and rolled to a 88-69 win.

The Cards were led by Woodford with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Haas had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and four assists, Lang added 13 points and two assists, Carter Johnson had nine points, Lundeen added eight points and two assists and Josephson had nine points, 11 assists and four rebounds.