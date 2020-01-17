Happy new year.

This new year also brought with it a new decade.

As I look back on the past 10 years, I am reminded of a familiar quote. “Oh, how time flies.” I am sure, like me, you have said or at least heard that saying a few times in your life.

I think it is always good to reflect on the past and take a moment to be thankful before time is gone.

The past decade came with many blessings for our family – a new daughter-in-law, three wonderful grandchildren, a couple of high-school graduations, family trips and we added many new people to our circle of friends. We definitely have a lot to be thankful for.

Many times I forget and need to be reminded how truly lucky I am. I think in our world today with all of the overstimulation, we tend to miss all the blessings we have. Then 10 years goes by, and we can’t go back or get them back.

So I challenge each of you this year before time flies by to make some changes that will help you be thankful. Here are a few ideas that might help you do that.

First, let go of negativity. When you are constantly dwelling on the bad things that have happened in your life you lose sight of the good things that are all around you. People are human and we all make mistakes, so forgive each other and let go of the negativity.

Next, be generous with your time and money. Give back to your community and those in need. Doing something for someone else makes you feel good, and it reminds others that people do care. Lastly, slow down.

Life isn’t a race to be won but instead a journey to be appreciated. Take a moment to go to a baseball game, walk through the park, watch your grandchildren play in the sand.

These are the moments you don’t want to miss. These are the moments to be thankful for. God bless and enjoy what the decade ahead has in store for you.

– Corey Theis is a husband, dad, grandfather and community leader who calls Redwood Falls home.