Around 80 people gathered into the function hall at the St. James American Legion on Monday night to celebrate the hard work of local daycare providers, and the hard work being done to better serve the county.

David Krause of Pioneer Bank welcomed those in attendance, discussing the economic impacts of child care services. The economic ripple effect of child care, whether through a school or private home care, was a common theme among all speakers.

Those looking to move into the area consistently ask about child care. If no spots are available, those prospective residents find other places with space for their children. Businesses follow the people, and if no people are available for businesses, the businesses either close or move away from the area.

Krause also praised Sue Harris for the work she has done over the years in child care.

"Sue has committed a lifetime to this effort, and it's because of her efforts we are here tonight."

Krause also introduced RaeJean Hanson, EC Vice President of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

"If we didn't have you our communities would not be strong," said Hanson.

Hanson's work with SMIF helps six communities find quality daycare services and makes sure children are safe within those daycares.

Tim Flitter and Dinah Spurgin from Thrivent Financial explored options for funding classroom activities through Thrivent's Action Team's. Spurgin also discussed options for plans if something were to happen to a daycare provider.

Sue Harris then spoke of the progress made thus far on the project, citing the expansion and money donated to child care.

"Our community is behind you," said Harris. "I never would have dreamed of the day where we have 80 people want to come and say thank you. From county commissioners, city council, Mayor Sturm, business people, we recognize the important role that you play. Not only has our business community turned out this evening but they have come out to support this effort."

The county received two separate $20,000 in grants from SMIF for their child care expansion project. The EDA and the county also agreed to pledge $3,000 for funding.

The funds have helped St. James and the surrounding areas expand on their child care services, and turn unused rooms at Armstrong into facilities.

As for the future of caregivers, the county is looking towards Rasmussen College to set up a CDA program to interest high school students in early childhood school education. The program through Rasmussen would allow students to earn up to 12 college credits, that can be applied towards Rasmussen or MSU-Mankato.

Harris lauded the community support that the initiative has received in recent months.

"I thank our community that they are willing to start, and want to continue to invest in what you do," said Harris. "I'm hoping that more people will take this on as a career because it is important for our community."

Each of the child care providers was given certificates, book bags and chamber bucks from the Chamber of Commerce.