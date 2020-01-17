Since he was a sophomore in high school, Dennis Johnson has made his living working with his hands for Johnson Hardware, primarily working in glass and window repair after school.

Johnson continued to work weekends while going to Mankato State University, carpooling with one of his college buddies.

"You paid for 21 meals per week and I was only using 14 of them," said Johnson with a laugh.

After one year, Johnson started to commute to college every day in order to work more.

Over his years, Johnson stayed in the business, fixing up windows, even though he knew it was not a very profitable profession.

"I felt like I was doing a service to mankind so-to-speak by sticking in this business even though it wasn't making me much money," said Johnson.

Starting in his family's shop back in 1957, Johnson moved into his current location 13 years ago after damage from a fire in a neighboring business forced him out.

"When I had to move into here I knew it would be a lot less," said Johnson. "It wasn't a big hardware store but I could sell more there in one week than I could here in a whole year. It was all kind of different."

Johnson was ready to retire, but following the fire, he had a going out of business sale in preparation for his downsize to his current location.

Unfortunately, Johnson has been forced to retire and move out of his current office, inside the St. James Chamber of Commerce, due to rising rent. Much of Johnson's supplies are in the basement of the chamber office, where he's hired out some friends to help clear out the space before February 1st.

"It stinks now because people are coming in asking 'where am I going to get my window or glass fixed now', and I have to tell them they'll have to go out of town, and probably go to New Ulm, Mankato, or Fairmont," said Johnson. "Every time somebody has to go out of town they're going to spend even more money where they're going instead of spending it in town so it's hurting the city's economy."

Johnson is currently in the process of selling the rest of his glass to a company in New Ulm.

"I hope they take what I have," said Johnson. "Or else I'll have to bust it up into little pieces and take it out into the dumpster. I just hate the idea of it after working hand to mouth for years just to throw it away."

Johnson will still find ways to keep busy by attending basketball games, where he is a staple at every boy's game, doing maintenance at the softball fields, and dropping off meals every day at the jail.

"I'll miss the business, even as it is," said Johnson. "I just hope that we can keep the downtown economy going."