Report on Jan. 8 school board meeting.

The first meeting of the year is usually pretty routine for the District 84 Board of Education. They re-organize for the year — electing officers and making committee assignments. They hear a few reports and consider and pass the action items on the agenda. There might be a discussion item on the agenda also.

At the Jan. 8 school board meeting, all of the above happened. There was also a lengthy discussion on the future of the football program, which has been discussed in the past. Superintendent John Cselovszki asked Activities Director Cory Haala to provide the board with information on factors to consider for the program.

The school’s current enrollment would allow for playing 9-man football, but so far the decision has been to continue to play up at the 11-man level. The discussion centered around the board’s disappointment that St. Mary’s does not wish to form a co-op football team and whether they should seek a co-op with Cedar Mountain. Read more detail in Brandon Streich’s article on page 9.

Officers were re-elected: Chairperson - Darla Remus; Vice Chair - Casey Coulson; Clerk - Sheila Wurtzberger; Treasurer - Joleen Dittbenner.

Resignations were approved for Cory Haala as Assistant Baseball Coach and Sheila Nessett as Cheerleading Coach.

Kristine Eckstein was hired as long-term substitute for Caitlyn Pietig at $10,789, effective Jan. 6 through March 13.