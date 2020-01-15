RiverView Health’s next health luncheon will feature Dr. Jennifer Johnson, Hospice of the Red River Valley, with the presentation “Living with Dementia’’.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 94,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in Minnesota, and more than 254,000 family and friends are providing care to those with the disease. Approximately 20 percent of the patients cared for by Hospice of the Red River Valley has advanced dementia, according to Dave Nilles, Marketing and Communications specialist with the organization.

Dr. Johnson, clinical manager of Primary and Palliative Services and lead nurse practitioner for Hospice Care, will share practical advice, resources, and stories that offer hope and guidance to those living with dementia and their caregivers. The audience is encouraged to bring questions to ask Dr. Johnson.

The luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Family caregivers, professional caregivers (nurses, social workers, chaplains, clergy and physicians) and anyone who works with people living with dementia are invited. No CEs will be provided for this event.

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on the first floor. Due to building construction, all RiverView patients and guests are asked to park in the north parking lot.

The luncheon series is in its 22nd year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3 but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 218-281-9745 for additional information and to pre-register.



About Hospice of the Red River Valley

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an independent, not-for-profit hospice serving all or portions of 30 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing quality of life for terminally ill patients and families by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. For more information, call toll free 800-237-4629, email questions@hrrv.org or visit www.hrrv.org.