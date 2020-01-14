The General Federation of Woman’s Club (GFWC) Sleepy Eye Woman’s Club celebrated its members years of service.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club (GFWC) Sleepy Eye Woman’s Club celebrated its members years of service following their Nov. 19 meeting. The 17 members have provided 501 years of service to the community and beyond, reaching out to support many different causes. Members years of service vary from 4 to 70.

Five members have contributed 266 years alone. They are June Haug, 70 years; Bev Bartz, 55 years; Alda Rydin, 52 years; Renee Osmonson, 45 years; and Rita Hauser, 44 years.

The GFWC Sleepy Eye Woman's Cub was founded in 1888 and became federated in 1895. The Sleepy Eye club is the oldest federated club in Minnesota.

The members of the GFWC Woman’s Club are very proud of the volunteerism they have provided the community and beyond the past 124 years. Civic progress, education, and fighting for equal rights for all have been the driving forces of the club through the years.