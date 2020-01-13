The second annual Southwest Minnesota State University Mustang Ice Classic will be held Feb. 15 on Lake Sarah near Garvin.

The contest will feature more than $10,000 in prizes, according to Mike VanDrehle, alumni director and event organizer.

“We had our inaugural tournament in 2019, and it drew a good crowd of ice fishing enthusiasts. It’s a popular winter activity in southwest Minnesota, and we’re looking forward to our second tournament, which will raise scholarship dollars for SMSU students,” said VanDrehle.

Registration is from 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a mandatory rules meeting. Fishing runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and an awards ceremony will follow.

Pre-registration cost for the event is $35 through Jan. 31, and $40 after that. Children 15 and under pay $10. Tickets are available by phone, online or on the day of the event. Each participant may fish two holes per ticket. A commemorative lure is included in the ticket price.

There will be prizes for many categories, including first fish, largest fish, smallest fish, and random fish throughout the contest.

“The categories will not just reward the biggest fish,” explained VanDrehle. “We want all participants to have an equal opportunity to win something during the day, even if you don’t catch anything.”

The first 200 to register receive a complimentary Runnings five-gallon pail at the event.

A raffle will also be a part of the Mustang Ice Classic. Raffle tickets are $20, and are available through the SMSU Alumni/Foundation offices, and at Runnings and Action Sports.

The raffle grand prize is a Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler.

For further information, go to www.smsualumni.com, or contact the SMSU Alumni/Foundation office at (507) 537-6266.

– Image courtesy of the SMSU Web site