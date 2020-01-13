Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month are Jade Sellner, Jack Schroepfer, and Abby Ring. Officer of the month is Maranda Braulick.

Jade Sellner is a freshman at Sleepy Eye High School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because agriculture has always been a big part of her family’s life. She also joined because she plans on working at Miller Sellner after school. Jade’s SAE includes her working at Miller Sellner, as well helping her uncle during harvest.

Jade’s favorite FFA activity is the FFA Fruit Sale. Jade would like to try being on a CDE team again in the future. By being in FFA and ag class, Jade has learned more about animals, the FFA Creed, parliamentary procedure, CDE teams, SAEs, and careers in agriculture. She is most proud of earning many ribbons and certificates at the Crop Show, being the Top Fruit Seller, and earning her very own FFA jacket.

Jack Schroepfer is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye High School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA because his sister told him to. Jack is on the Ag. Mechanics CDE team which he joined because he wanted to try something new. Jack’s SAE involves him fixing cars.

Jack’s favorite FFA activity is State Convention and he is most looking forward to going to it this year. By being in FFA, Jack has improved his leadership skills. He is most proud of his Discovery and Greenhand degrees.

Abby Ring is a junior at Sleepy Eye High School and has been in FFA for four years. She joined FFA because her family told her about it. Abby’s favorite FFA activity is the Fruit Sale as well as many other activities that the FFA does.

Abby is most looking forward to FFA Week and all the fun events that happen during it. By being in FFA, Abby has learned how to be an exceptional leader. She is most proud of earning the Second Top Fruit Seller during the FFA Fruit Sale.

Maranda Braulick is a senior at Sleepy Eye High School and has been in FFA for five years. She joined FFA because both of her siblings were involved in it and enjoyed it, so she thought that she should follow in their footsteps. Maranda is the Chapter President this year. She likes her officer position because she enjoys running the meetings and being someone that others can look up to.

Maranda joined the Ag. Sales CDE team this year and is excited to learn more about it soon.

Maranda’s favorite FFA activity is the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC). She is most looking forward to the animal carnival during FFA Week because she enjoys teaching elementary students about animals and FFA. By being in FFA and ag classes, Maranda has learned leadership skills, communication skills, and cooking skills that she will definitely use in the future. She is most proud of earning the Blue & Gold Award and the Sophomore Achievement Award. She is also proud of being an 11-Star Leader, Summer All-Star, and Officer of the Month.