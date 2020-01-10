According to a study by SmartAsset.com, Watonwan County ranks ninth in the state for an affordable retirement.

The study considers five major factors: property tax, cost of living, pension, 401(k), and Social Security income to find the most affordable places.

Watonwan County's full social security is $20,456. The estimated property tax is $936. The cost of living is $30,355.

The pension and 401(k) indexes were 2.00 and 3.22.

Watonwan County's affordable retirement index totaled 16.17.

Nobles County and Redwood County also placed within the top ten.

Watonwan County ranked #19 for affordable early retirement.

To see the full map, go to https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/financial-advisor-firms#minnesota