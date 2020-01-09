Blair Anderson was recently recognized for his service to the Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA).

Anderson stepped down at the end of 2019 after 14 years on the HRA/EDA board.

Anderson, of rural Franklin, served on the HRA/EDA Board as an “at-large” member, representing all of Renville County.

“We thank Blair for his many years of service to the HRA /EDA board,” said Janette Wertish, chair of the Renville County HRA/EDA Board. “His steady leadership and guidance over these past 14 years has been a real gift. We’ll miss his insight and experience, and we wish him all the best.”

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, visit www.Renville.com, or call (320) 523-3656.