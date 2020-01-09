Dominating on floor and bars the Redwood Valley gymnasts rolled to a 129.8-123.925 Big South Conference win over Pipestone Area Jan. 7.

The Cardinals bettered the Arrows 33.75-30.85 on floor and 31.7-27.6 on bars to easily outdistance the home team.

Avery Wilson captured the All-Around over teammate Hailey Mohr (32.1-31.125), and Riley Franklin was fifth (30.55).

Emma Stevenson was tops on floor (8.9) and vault (8.8) and second on beam (8.6).

Wilson finished second on vault (8.6), first on bars (8.25) and second on floor (8.275). Mohr was fourth on bars (7.6) and fifth on beam (7.4) and floor (8.025).

Mikayla Opatz finished second on bars (8.125) and fourth on beam (7.925), Ella Stoneberg was fourth on floor (8.075) and Franklin was third on bars (7.725).

McKenna Flinn (29.350), Taylor Klabunde (28.8) and Lizzie Guggisberg (27.35) went 1-2-3 to pace the JV in the All-Around.

The Cardinals performed well at the Marshall invitational held Jan. 4, scoring a season best 134.625 to place third out of eight teams.

Willmar (136.7) topped New Ulm (134.875) for the team title.

Stevenson was fourth on vault (9.0) and fourth on beam (8.825). Wilson was fifth in the All-Around (34.225), placing fifth on bars (8.45) and sixth on floor (8.9).