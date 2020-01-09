But additional information that has come to light may indicate no foul play is involved.

More details have emerged on the bone found in Polk County this past fall, on Sept. 29 to be exact, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announcing that further DNA analysis at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab has indeed determined that the bone is human and that it is from a male.

While the PCSO says that test results will be compared to information in the database of missing persons, further information received by the sheriff’s office may indicate that no foul play is involved.

According to the PCSO, two males were buried approximately 120 years ago near where the bone was found, north of Angus in Brislet Township. The Melo Church was going to be constructed at the site but was later built in another location, the PCSO has learned.