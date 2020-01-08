Minnesota author Joy Riggs will sign copies of her nonfiction book, “Crackerjack Bands and Hometown Boosters: The Story of a Minnesota Music Man,” on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ferguson Books and More, located at 1720 S. Washington St. in Grand Forks.

Riggs was the featured speaker at the Polk County Historical Society's annual meeting in November 2019. Her book was published in July 2019 by Nodin Press of Minneapolis, and it includes several photos from the Polk County Historical Society's collection.

The book is a biography of the author's paternal great-grandfather, G. Oliver Riggs, who directed adult and youth music ensembles in Crookston from 1898-1909 and from 1914-1918. He was the city band director in Grand Forks from 1909-1910.

In the book, Riggs sets out to learn more about the achievements of her great-grandfather, his talented pianist wife, and their children through times of war, peace, economic hardship and personal tragedy. She tracks down and interviews people who performed in G. Oliver's ensembles and scours small town newspapers for information about his movements, performances and rivalries. Ultimately the book is a story about civic pride, community participation, and the power of music to transform lives and connect people across generations.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the bookstore, and coffee and chippers from Widman's will be served. For more information, contact Ferguson Books at (701) 738-8025.