As 2020 begins, the Redwood Falls Public Library is excited to announce the line-up for the 2020 travel series. All programs will run at noon Mondays.

The first program will be Jan. 13 with recent Redwood Valley graduate, Haylee Sovell, sharing her experiences in Macedonia. Then Jan. 27 we have Patricia and Butch Buschette of Renville, telling us of their recent trip to Egypt.

We have some great programs in February, one with Donalee Josephson and Jan Swoboda sharing about The Holy Land Feb. 10, and the other by Robin Stegner sharing about her literary trip to England Feb. 24. Robin visited the English pubs used as titles in the murder mystery books by Martha Grimes.

March follows with a visit to Peru with Cathy Roller March 9 and SCUBA diving adventures with Tom Quackenbush March 23.

Please join us over the lunch hour if you can. The travel series is always a favorite.

Are you wondering how to save energy in your home and maybe save some money too?

We are having Nancy Kelly, Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency representative, at the library Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. Nancy will walk us through using the tool found on the Redwood Falls City Web site to analyze our energy use in our homes.

Please call the library at (507) 616-7420 to sign up, stop in at city hall and get a copy of your annual utility costs (called the customer history report) and bring a laptop to the session if you can. The great thing about this workshop is you will use your own information and personalize your savings. Don’t miss out on this free, informative workshop. You could also use your business information and see what savings you can find.

The library book club recently read “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and we will be showing the movie Jan. 14. Join us for a light meal at 5 p.m. with the movie starting at 5:30 p.m. This movie is open to everyone in the community and is free.

The Redwood Falls Public Library will be collaborating with the Tatanka Arts group to host a juried art show during the month of January. Artists may drop off up to two entries Jan. 2-7. All chosen artworks will be displayed for the month of January, with a reception and awards presentation occurring Jan. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

If you haven’t joined Table Talk or the Unity Book Club at the library, give it some thought. Both were started to get to know others in the community, discuss diversity and create new relationships.

Unity Book Club meets at noon on the second Thursday each month at the library. We read books on unity, diversity and discuss issues facing all of us today. Feel free to join us to find out more. You can bring a lunch if you’d like.

Table Talk meets for lunch on the third Thursday of each month, alternating between Duffy’s and the restaurant at Jackpot. This is a great way to create relationships and enjoy a great meal together. Participants share what is happening in their lives, at their place of work and in the community.

Call the library to find out where we are meeting this month.

– Teri Smith serves as director for the Redwood Falls Public Library