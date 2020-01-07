Will this be your first time participating in a U.S. census?

Are you interested in learning about how to complete the census online, or do you just want to learn more about the census that is taking place this year?

The Redwood County Economic Development Authority and the City of Redwood Falls are partnering to bring an informational session Feb. 25, 2020 at either 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center.

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will be providing an overview of the census.

This is a free event and open to anyone. Light refreshments will be provided, and no RSVP is needed.

Learn more online at www.census.gov.

– Image courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau Web site