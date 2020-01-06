Mark Bakker, 68, of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Mark Douglas Bakker was born April 10, 1951, in Olivia, Minnesota, the son of Jack & Mabel (Johnson) Bakker. He was baptized and confirmed at 1st Lutheran Church in Ren-ville. He graduated from the Renville High School in 1970.

Mark was united in marriage to Lynette Ims on February 10, 1973, at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. He worked as a sales representative for Gillund Enterprises until his retirement in 2010. He was also a part time police officer for the City of Granite Falls. Hunting and fishing with his sons were an important part of his life and he spent a lot of time on the Missouri River and Lac qui Parle with them both. He shared his talents by teaching gun training and hunter’s safety for thirty years. Mark loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Lynette of Granite Falls; sons: Josh (Katy) Bakker of Onida, South Dakota and Jarrod (Jessica) Bakker of Brandon, South Dakota; grandchildren: Payge and Parker Bakker of Onida, South Dakota and Skyler and Benjamin Bakker of Brandon, South Dakota; brothers-in-law: Jerry (Mary) Ims Granite Falls, Bob (Marlys) Ims of Willmar and Steve (Bev) Ims of Granite Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Mabel Bakker; sister Lois Kem-nitz; father and mother-in-law Kenneth and Emma Ims and sister-in-law Rosalind St. Dennis.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home for Mark Bakker.