Sleepy Eye Lions Club Students of the Month are Alexa Steffl and Kyle Fischer.

Sleepy Eye High School senior, Alexa Steffl, is busy on the ice right now, as a member of the Eagles varsity girls hockey team, a sport she’s played since seventh grade — as she has the sport of volleyball. She’s served as Senior Captain of both sports this year. Alexa is also involved in many school activities and organizations, such as Student Council, Honor Society, FFA, Yearbook, YES! Team, and Change to Chill Committee.

Alexa volunteers at Food for Kidz each year and is a math tutor.

Alexa believes in hard work and dedication. She also strives to be compassionate. “I believe these values have helped me succeed academically, in athletics, and throughout my personal ilife,” she said. “Hard work and dedication keep me pushing myself to become better each day, and compassion makes me strive to help others and be a better person.”

Alexa said her mom has been the greatest positive influence throughout her life. “I believe that my mother’s kindness has been the most influential to me,” said Alexa. “She has always taught me that no matter what the circumstances are, kindness is always the answer.”

More about Alexa Parents: Leon and Ann Steffl

Plans following graduation: Alexa plans to attend college to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Hobbies: Alexa enjoys playing hockey, going on walks, going to the lake, and spending time with friends and family.

St. Mary’s High School senior, Kyle Fischer, is an outdoors man who enjoys farming and sports. Kyle has enjoyed playing football throughout high school, along with baseball, and organizing the pick-up basketball activity at school. He volunteers as a Mass Server and helps clean up after the church festival.

Kyle’s work experience is on the farm — helping his grandpa farm and helping with chores at the neighbor’s farm.

Kyle has had to find strength to persevere. “I have been through a lot in the past year,” he said, “and have had to grow up a lot because of the loss of my big brother, who was 19.”

Kyle said his brother, Kaleb, was most influential in his life. “Kaleb taught me what hard work was and how to overcome difficult problems, along with many more life problems,” said Kyle.

More about Kyle Parents: Darrel and Nikki Fischer

Plans following graduation: After summer of helping his grandpa farm, Kyle plans to go to college, possibly to study plumbing.

Hobbies: Kyle enjoys anything outside — hunting, fishing, trapping, and farming.