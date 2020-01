New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen donated $1,500 to Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers.

New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen donated $1,500 to Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers to help continue giving free fishing and boating excursions on Sleepy Eye Lake. Pictured, from left: Reynold Dittbenner, Don Domeier, and Dave Theneman of Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers receiving the check from Dave Mecklenburg, New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen.