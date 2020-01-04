Kia Jacobson stopped all 34 shots on goal, as Redwood Valley topped Bagley-Fosston 5-0 Dec. 27 for its first win of the season as part of a home-home doubleheader at the Redwood Area Civic Arena.

The Cardinals (1-7) took a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals from Mason Clark and Chase Schablin (power play).

In the second period the Cards added another goal from Clark and got a pair of goals in the third from Chad Riewer (both on the power play) to close out the shutout victory.

Jacobson played well in net to claim the win, as the Cards outshot Bagley 42-34 on the night.

Marian Beladic, Clark and Riewer all had assists.

Saturday night (Dec. 28) the Cards battled Bagley-Fosston again and this time would fall 5-3.

The Flyers (3-6) jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and would hold on from there as the Cards mounted a late rally.

Andrew Cotner scored a pair of power play goals, and Clark added an even strength goal all in the third period.

Logan Merschman had a hat trick for the Flyers in the first period alone to lead the way.

Jacobson stopped 36 shots on goal in a losing cause, as the Flyers outshot the Cards 41-40.