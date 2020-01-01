Schools and non-profit organizations interested in introducing students to archery can apply for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) program that pays for some of the cost of archery equipment.

Through the program, teachers may also receive training on how to teach archery in their schools to students in Grades 4-12, using curriculum that is designed by the National Archery in the Schools program.

Funding is awarded on a first-come first-served basis, with an application deadline of April 1. Some matching funds are required by applicants.

Details about the program are available at the DNR Web site.

Does my ice shelter need a license?

As more anglers prepare for ice fishing, the DNR sometimes receives questions about ice shelter licenses.

Minnesota fishing regulations recognize two types of shelters – portable and non-portable.

A portable shelter is one that collapses, folds or is disassembled for transportation. Portable shelters only need licenses and identification when left unattended, which is defined as all occupants being more than 200 feet away.

In contrast, all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed. Wheeled fish houses are not considered portable and must be licensed.

An annual shelter license costs $15 for residents and $37 for non-residents, not including issuing fees that may be charged.

A shelter license is valid from March 1 through April 30 of the following year, and a shelter license is not required on border waters between Minnesota and its neighboring states (Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota).

Licenses can be purchased in person, by telephone or on the DNR Web site.

No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” and DNR ice safety guidelines can be found online.

Youth in the outdoors grant funding

Public entities and non-profit organizations have until 2 p.m. Jan. 9 to apply for funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in the second phase of the No Child Left Inside grant program, which supports getting more children outdoors.

Grant funding is available to assist with work, including teaching kids about nature outside or getting them to recreate outside, integrating fishing and hunting programs into school curriculums and supporting high school fishing leagues.

The Minnesota legislature authorized the No Child Left Inside grant program in 2019.

Additional information can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

