Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose a tenth of a percent during November to 3.3 percent, according to data recently released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November fell a tenth of a percent to 3.5 percent.

Minnesota gained 5,911 jobs from November 2018 to November 2019, a 0.2 percent increase. The private sector average wage rate went up 18 cents in November for a 5.2 percent rise over the year.

“The fall and winter months tend to be unpredictable for job growth because of the seasonal effects of weather,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “Strong wage growth and one of the highest labor force participation rates in the nation both suggest that the state continues to experience a tight labor market.”

The labor force participation rate held at 70.3 percent. The employment to population ratio also held at 68 percent.

Five super sectors gained jobs in November. The largest gain was in leisure and hospitality (up 3,800) followed by other services (up 900), professional and business services (up 800), financial activities (up 300), trade transportation and utilities (up 300) and government (up 100).

Super sectors losing jobs in November were; construction (down 4,900), manufacturing (down 2,600), education and health services (down 1,500), information (down 100) and mining and logging (down 100).

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) was the only MSA to lose jobs in November (down 5,729). The Mankato MSA gained 1,518 jobs over the month, the largest gain of any Minnesota MSA.

Next largest gains came from Rochester MSA (up 1,253), followed by St. Cloud MSA (1,016) and Duluth-Superior (up 12).

For more information about the agency and its services visit the DEED Web site at mn.gov/deed.

