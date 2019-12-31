A female moose was recently spotted "trotting" near Warren, Minnesota along a township road just north of the city. Agassiz Audubon's Heidi Hughes told the Times it's rare to spot a moose in the wild "these days."

"I contacted Dr. Glenn DelGiudice, the Moose and Deer Project Leader for the DNR via email and he wrote that it's definitely a female, and the best he can tell from the two photos is that physically she does look quite healthy," Hughes explained. "He guessed she wasn't exhibiting any odd behavior, e.g. walking in circles, ataxia, along with salivating or droopy ears."

A video of the moose can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4ohtbmZdWQ&feature=youtu.be

Report sightings of rare and unusual animals to Agassiz Audubon. Call or text 218-745-5663 with the date, time and location - and a photo if you have one.