The Redwood/Renville Regional Solid Waste Authority (RRRSWA) has collection boxes set up throughout Redwood County to help the public recycle old or broken Christmas lights.

The public can simply drop the lights in collection boxes located at the Morgan city office building, the Belview city office building, Wanda State Bank, Wabasso city office building, Walnut Grove city office building and in Redwood Falls at the city office building, Runnings and Tersteeg’s through the end of January.

The public is asked not to put Christmas lights in their cart or rural collection box.

For more information about this program, call (507) 637-1800.