The city of Lamberton recently announced Allina Health has been chosen as its medical provider of choice to provide comprehensive health services in the community.

“The city of Lamberton feels the continuity of care for the community is essential,” said Madonna Peterson, Lamberton city clerk in a recent press release. “With the Springfield and New Ulm communities nearby, it’s important we ensure our residents are receiving the same level of care. Allina Health has been a health care advocate in this region for years, so we feel this is a perfect fit for our residents. We look forward to the long-term partnership.”

Under the agreement, Allina Health will assume operations of the Lamberton clinic this spring.

Along with providing primary care services, Allina Health will also expand its partnership with Valley View Manor.

It will also engage the community in exploring any partnership needs for emergency medical services support.

“Allina Health is excited and honored to be expanding our support in this community,” said Toby Freier, president, New Ulm Medical Center, Allina Health. “This entire region is extremely interconnected, so it’s important the health care services we provide have that same level of continuity. This opportunity is a comfortable fit for all of us.”

The New Ulm Medical Center is a nationally recognized community hospital. It was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for the eighth time in nine years.

The Minnesota Hospital Association has also named New Ulm Medical Center a “Best Minnesota Hospital Workplace."

The City of Springfield has also announced that Allina Health has been selected as its new health care provider to continue serving patients in the region with comprehensive services that are fully integrated with a nationally recognized health care system.

“As city leaders, it was our obligation to identify a long-term partner that we know will provide high-quality care for the people of Springfield well into the future, and we are pleased we didn’t need to look very far,” said Joe Stremcha, city manager in a recent release. “Allina Health and New Ulm Medical Center have been integral to health care in our area for decades, and we believe the decision to partner with Allina Health will help our residents to receive comprehensive services that are connected to New Ulm Medical Center.”

Under the agreement, Allina Health will assume operations of the Mayo Clinic Health System when it vacates the site in March. Services provided will include primary care, specialty care consultations, telehealth/virtual visits, medical imaging, lab and rehab services.

Allina Health will also expand its partnership with St. John’s Lutheran Home to provide care for its residents.

The Allina Health clinics in Lamberton, Springfield plan to be fully operational in spring 2020.

