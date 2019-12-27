The Spirit in Motion dance team spent the day in Hector on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Spirit in Motion dance team spent the day in Hector on Saturday, Dec. 21, as they competed in a 14-team meet hosted by BOLD-BLHS. Coach Lauren Hoffmann was pleased her team was able to maintain their average scores, in both high kick and jazz, while being within reach of the team above them.

“The girls went up against 14 other teams, with about 11 of those teams being frequent State qualifiers,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann said the girls had to change an entire two 8-counts section at the competition — due to a move not passing the dangerous moves check with the superior judges. “We were able to quickly work as a team to choreograph the necessary changes,” she said.

The next competition for Spirit in Motion is on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Edina High School. That is followed by a closer-to-home competition — a mini-meet on Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Ulm Cathedral.