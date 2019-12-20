Experienced advertising salesperson, Connie Knutson, recently joined the staff of the Herald-Dispatch as a multi-media sales executive

Experienced advertising salesperson, Connie Knutson, recently joined the staff of the Herald-Dispatch as a multi-media sales executive. With over 40 years of experience in the advertising sales business, Knutson is looking forward to offering excellent service to Sleepy Eye area business people for their print and digital advertising needs, as well as promotional products.

“I’ve built strong relationships with many businesses over the years,” said Knutson. “I am proud of my expertise in offering great customer service.”

“I’m especially pleased to join the Herald-Dispatch. It is with the support of the business community, that we are able to be an enduring record of the local news, sports, business places, and activities that make Sleepy Eye such a great town!”

Knutson is also a licensed real estate agent, with Castle Realty, and is continuing with that business endeavor. She loves her sheltie dogs, Molly and Blue, and enjoys caring for her home and yard.

Contact Knutson at 507-227-6625 or cknutson@sleepyeyenews.com.