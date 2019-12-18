A series of planetarium Christmas and laser light shows entitled “Star of Wonder” will be held at South-west Minnesota State University in Marshall during the holiday season.

The upcoming 2019 shows will be Dec. 21 from 7-8 p.m. and Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 from 2-3 p.m. in the planetarium, located in the science and math building.

What was the Star of Bethlehem? Was the “star” a planet or maybe a supernova? Is there a scientific explanation for the “star?”

In this program, the steps of the Magi are retraced in their 600-mile search for the Star of Bethlehem. Educational and entertaining, “Star of Wonder” uses scientific data, religious history, beautiful imagery and traditional music to explore the mystery that has puzzled astronomers and theologians for centuries.

This production offers several possible explanations for the famous star-like object that, according to historical records, led the wise men and shepherds to the place of Christ’s birth.

The show also explores how astronomers use historical records and scientific calculations to determine the time of Christ’s birth and shows how planets move and meet with stars and how calendars have changed through the ages.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Those who are planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early in order to ensure they get a ticket and good seat.

For more information about the show send an e-mail to ken.murphy@smsu.edu.