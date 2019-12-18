Early Saturday afternoon, Ormsby began its small-town Christmas at the Fire Hall with Santa arriving by horse-drawn wagon from Butterfield's Do-Die Pony Farm.

Organized by the Ormsby City Council members, families enjoyed treats from Schmidt's Bakery, hot dogs, chips, oranges, cider, hot chocolate, and popcorn.

Multiple children showed up with Christmas lists in hand and were able to enter a coloring contest. The day also included Bingo at Bailey's and a medallion hunt.

The medallion was found by Cooper Bakken, grandson of Mark and Patty Bakken of Ormsby, and son of Amanda Bakken.

Lonny Watson, Charlie and Karen Waterbury ran the activities throughout the day. Ormsby had 76 people in attendance. Last year there were 70.

“Thanks to everyone who took the time to stop out and visit with Santa,” said Karen Waterbury.