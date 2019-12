St. John's Lutheran Church’s 2019 Pumpkin Patch Palooza proceeds were donated to the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers.

St. John's Lutheran Church’s 2019 Pumpkin Patch Palooza proceeds were donated to the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers non-profit organization. Pictured are Shannon Landkammer and Cally Rubie from St. John’s presenting a $2,300 check to Boating & Bobbers President, Dave Theneman.