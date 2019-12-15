The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has released its list of the state’s impaired waters, which are the bodies of water that don’t meet water quality standards.

State and federal water quality standards are designed to protect lakes and streams for recreation, to support healthy fish and other aquatic life, and for other beneficial uses.

The new list totals 5,774 impairments in 3,416 different bodies of water (some waters fail to meet multiple water quality standards), and it has 728 new listings.

The new listings include:

• 368 streams and 56 lakes that fail to adequately support fish and other aquatic life

• 69 streams and one Lake Superior beach that have bacteria levels high enough to potentially sicken recreational users

• 51 lakes and three streams with high levels of nutrients (i.e., phosphorus and nitrogen)

• 32 water bodies with excess levels of mercury in fish tissue

The 2020 impaired water list is the first to reflect the MPCA’s assessment of all 80 of the state’s major watersheds.

The agency has completed its first cycle of statewide monitoring that began in 2008, using funds from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

The agency comprehensively evaluated water quality in eight watersheds each year for 10 years.

As it begins the next 10-year cycle of watershed monitoring, the MPCA will use the baseline data from the first cycle to begin tracking water quality trends.

What’s new in southwest and south-central Minnesota?

The new listings are focused in the watersheds that had data collected in 2016-18 and data reviewed for assessment in 2018-19. In southwest and south-central Minnesota, new listings are located in various watersheds in the Minnesota River Basin and include impairments that affect aquatic life, recreation and fish consumption.

These watersheds are:

• Blue Earth River

• Chippewa River

• Cottonwood River

• Le Sueur River

• Minnesota River – Yellow Medicine River

• Pomme de Terre River

• Redwood River

Visit the MPCA’s watersheds web page to find more monitoring and assessment details about these watersheds, and how to get involved with restoration and protection efforts.

As part of the watershed monitoring cycle, the MPCA makes recommendations on how to protect and restore water quality in the watersheds it evaluates. Local governments, watershed districts and other partners use the recommendations to target restoration projects, such as stream bank stabilizations, storm water system improvements and ag conservation practices aimed at improving water quality.

The 2020 impaired water list reflects the success of these efforts. The MPCA is proposing to remove four bodies of water from the list where restoration work has improved water quality. Sleepy Eye Lake (Brown County), Faille Lake (Todd County), and Waverly Lake (Wright County) now have nutrient levels low enough to meet recreational standards.

Bacteria levels in a segment of Plum Creek (Stearns County) are now low enough to meet recreational goals.

Interested parties are invited to comment on Minnesota’s draft 2020 impaired waters list by Jan. 7, 2020. The MPCA will respond to all comments it receives during the public notice period. The proposed list, accompanying documentation and all comments and MPCA responses will be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its review and approval.

Contact Miranda Nichols for more about the impaired waters list.

Visit the MPCA’s Web site online at www.pca.state.mn.us for additional information and to sign up for program updates.