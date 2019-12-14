Winter truck load increases will begin this Sunday (Dec. 15) at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the central frost zone, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The frost zones can be found online.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.

Drivers need to check with local agencies before increasing any weights on city, county and township routes.

A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10 percent weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

For information about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations - Oversize/Weight Permits at (651) 296-6000, or send an e-mail to ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division at (651) 350-2000.

The start and end dates for winter load increases are based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. These dates are established by monitoring roadway strength as weather conditions change. The end date for winter load increases is variable and drivers should check for updates throughout the year.

All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.

For the most current information, contact MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits Web site at www.dot.state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.