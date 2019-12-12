Report on Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Dec. 10 City Council meeting included the Truth in Taxation hearing and 2020 budget approval. City Manager Bob Elston presented the budget to the council, pointing out that there have been no changes made since the council approved the preliminary budget in September. Elston said increases were mostly due to inflationary increases, plus the addition of one officer to the police department. The city’s total budget for 2020 is $1,416,065 an increase of $92,580 (7%) over 2019. Elston said the local tax on a $100,000 home would increase $18. The council approved the budget as presented.

The most fun thing the council considered and approved, was the Park Board’s recommendation to purchase a shark play feature for the aquatic center. The eight-foot floatable shark, costing $9,775 was recommended to replace the Lily Pads which Parks Director Steve Lingen said were broken and removed this past summer. Lingen said the shark will be tethered in a deeper area of the pool.

The council also heard from councilor Joann Schmidt, liaison to the Park Board, on a proposal for a reservation system for the campground, and possible other uses. After researching a number of options, Schmidt said the Park Board recommended recreation management software from PerfectMind. The council approved the purchase at a one-time implementation fee of $6,000 plus annual subscription fee of $6,000 for five years. Collection of camping fees are expected to offset this cost.

In other business the council approved:

•Mayor Pelzel’s appointment of Linda Tiedeken to the HRA board.

•Two $500 Community grants to Little Sprouts Learning Center for billboard advertising.

•Certifying unpaids (utilities, garvage, snow removal) to Brown County for collection on real estate taxes; and the write-off of amounts that cannot be certified to the county (Elston said the city continues to attempt collection of these unpaid amounts, but removes them from the books each year.)

•Renewal of tobacco licenses for Casey’s, Freedom, Meyers Bar, and Expressway.

•A proposal to designate space by the softball and baseball fields as a dog park was sent back to the Park Board for further site consideration.

Elston said the city will contract with Aaron Wilfahrt of New Ulm to do rental inspections, starting Jan. 1. The council approved a $100 inspection fee, discounted to $60 if applied for by March 31.