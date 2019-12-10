If a person has a permit to carry in Minnesota, can they transport a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle?

The permit to carry law applies only to handguns, so the answer is no with some exceptions.

According to MS 97B.045, a person may not transport a firearm in a motor vehicle unless the firearm is:

• Unloaded and in a gun case expressly made to contain a firearm and the case fully encloses the firearm by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied or otherwise fastened without any portion of the firearm exposed

• Unloaded and in the closed trunk of a motor vehicle

• A handgun carried in compliance with sections 624.714 and 624.715 Subd. 3.

Exceptions; hunting and shooting ranges – a person may transport an unloaded, uncased firearm, excluding a pistol, in a motor vehicle while at a shooting range, lawfully hunting on private or public land or traveling to or from a site the person intends to hunt lawfully that day or has hunted lawfully that day, unless:

• Within Anoka, Hennepin or Ramsey counties

• Within the boundaries of a home rule charter or statutory city with a population of 2,500 or more

• On school grounds

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.