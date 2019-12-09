Roger Olson, lifelong resident of Clarkfield, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud at the age of 85. Roger was born on November 7, 1934, in Clarkfield, Minnesota, to parents Clarence and Hilda Olson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Roger attended Clarkfield High School and graduated with the Class of 1952. As a young man, he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. After serving his country, Roger returned to Clarkfield where he worked at the local gas station and later as a truck driver. In 1961, Roger was blessed by the birth of his only child, Valerie.

Roger was a proud member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and working on jigsaw puzzles. He especially enjoyed visiting with his friends and loved to be of service by driving them to their appointments.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Jack) Sharp of Sebeka, MN; his six grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Sharp of Frazee, MN, Jessica (Jesse) George of Sebeka, MN, Heather (Charlie) Cummings of Buffalo, MN, Justin Sharp (Kayla Benz) of Mandan, ND, Jason Sharp of Sebeka, MN and Ryan Sharp of Sebeka, MN; 10 precious great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Hildegard Abraham and Camilla Wilson, a great grandson, Adam Sharp and his niece, Heidi LaBatte.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.