The November EDA Board Meeting had a lighter than normal agenda to cover this month. Updates were given on the corner of highways 4 and 14 property, the cemetery property in Mitchell, S.D., the EDA Program revisions, Orchid Inn asbestos abatement and demolition bids and possible rehabilitation plans, and the “no news” status of Del Monte.

The Board accepted two EDA applications recommended for approval by the EDA Finance Committee—for the additional work that will be done on the second apartment for Sleepy Eye Uptown VRBO on Main Street. Discussion was held on a delinquent Assignment of Wages agreement with the EDA, and the beginning discussion was held pertaining to some options on improving the aesthetics of some of the vacant downtown buildings. More details will be shared in the future as we continue to address these ideas for improvements.

The Board reflected on the fact that we have had some very impressive improvements and additions to our Main Street over the past few years. I would like to mention that we are extremely proud of these new building renovations and business additions. We should also remember that there have been numerous other building renovations, rehab, work and updates by numerous businesses that have been anchors here on Main Street for years. It is our hope that we will continue to see more of these types of improvements in the coming years as well.

The EDA exists to provide and distribute their rehab programs and financial assistance for these very reasons. As we continue to “Flip This Town” (thanks Ron Drake) and notice the “domino affect” taking place, we encourage those other property owners who have not yet begun any rehab work to consider it. Tap our resources—continue to move this community’s downtown district forward with progress, activities, resilience, revitalization, restoration, pride in ownership, engagement, nostalgia, and vibrancy. If you haven’t noticed, you can see and feel these things if you spend some time along Main Street. We certainly would like to see this continue to exist and increase! TEASER…(Oh, and by the way…look for an upcoming article in a local magazine in the coming weeks, featuring our Downtown District!)

Add those thoughts and feelings to the excitement of experiencing the Holiday Lights in Motion at this time of the year, along with so many other activities going on locally, and available shopping and service experiences offered, and we truly have much to be thankful and joyful for here in Sleepy Eye!

As always, if you have any questions, or want more information on current EDA activities please feel free to contact me: 794-5636 or eda@sleepyeye-mn.com