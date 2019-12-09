North Country Food Bank, a non-profit organization working to end food insecurity for thousands of low-income individuals and families living in northwest Minnesota and Grand Forks, North Dakota, recently received a check in the amount of $20,000 from Widseth, Smith & Nolting for its building project.

North Country’s new building is a 35,000 square foot structure located at 1011 11th Ave NE in East Grand Forks. It’s one story in height and is located directly off of Highway 2, which will help ease the distribution of millions of pounds of food each year. To optimize the building for its own use, North Country is in the process of adding a drive-in freezer and cooler, taking down existing walls, and adding a double loading dock. When complete, these changes will help North Country process and store increased volumes of nutritious perishable food, improve operational efficiencies, and comply with safety standards set by Feeding America.

In addition to working to finalize the remodeling of the building in East Grand Forks, purchasing needed equipment, and planning for a move early next year, North Country is continuing its fundraising efforts. North Country still needs almost $1 million to complete its project.

“It goes without saying that we’re deeply grateful for the support,” said North Country Executive Director Susie Novak. “It’s through the generosity of our supporters that we’re making strides in the fight against hunger. I just hope others will find it within their hearts and wallets to contribute. This is a project with the potential to impact thousands of lives. We also believe it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we are very excited about the possibilities that will be created by the expanded capacity of our new location.”