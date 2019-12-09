The Friends of the Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association on Saturday hosted another Holiday Tree Cutting Event at Glacial Ridge off Highway 32 east of Crookston.

For a free-will donation of any size, people could drive into designated areas of the refuge and use hand saws to cut down a tree of their choice and haul it away.

The annual tree cuts, which began years ago at the Rydell Refuge and have now moved to Glacial Ridge near the former Lee Nursery location.

The annual December events are part of an effort to remove non-native conifer stands from the refuge.