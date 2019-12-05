This year’s Christmas in the Village will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Historic Chippewa Village.

“Christmas in the Village has been around since 1978,” said Celeste Suter, Executive Director of the Chippewa County Historical Society.

“The first event was known as Christmas in the Village, and the themes developed a few years later focusing on different eras, parts of the world, or other winter motifs.”

There is a gift shop located at the entrance of the village where visitors can purchase local historically-themed items, and the event features homemade baked goods as well as candy sales.

Area crafters are also located in the various heated buildings located around the village, selling handmade items such as embroidered kitchen towels, turned peppermills, holiday decor, wooden toys, photo prints, local honey, jewelry, wooden signs, and much more.

“This year, the Village Hall will welcome hungry visitors with homemade cheesy turkey hotdish along with vegetables and bread, and corn dogs and chips will be available for the younger visitors,” said Suter.

Guests will also be able to warm up in the Hall with hot apple cider, cocoa, coffee, with treats such as rosettes, lefse and krumkake while they enjoy the festive music and decorations the Village has to offer.

“After feasting and shopping, take in the Radio Show in the Village Church and follow the continuing adventures of our angels, Herald and Gloria. Herald tends to make some sort of mischief, unintentionally, and Gloria tries to keep mayhem from ruling the day. They’ve been looking for Santa for years and maybe this will be the year they will find Santa,” said Suter.

Other annual favorites will take place again this year, including horse-drawn rides, visits with Santa and Grandma Claus, and crafts with the Fiesta Royalty.

This year’s Christmas in the Village will start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. this Saturday.