The Community Holiday Show at the Hollywood On Main has come a long way. In keeping with bringing celebrated WCCO Newscaster John Lauritsen home to Emcee in 2018, this year brings another celebrated newscaster home to delight the crowd. This year’s show features MNN Broadcaster Tasha Redel as Emcee. Redel is a household name across Minnesota and promises to be a perfect fit for 2019.

“Viva Las Christmas” is this year’s ninth anniversary theme. Former Mayor Debra Lee Fader directs and also performs in the ever-changing Holiday Show. “Our shows have evolved over the years, and have become very popular with patrons. We started from nothing in 2011. In 2017, we rolled out our Non- Profit Charity. It all happened organically. Many of our talented artists come from various ethnic backgrounds. So, we started the Cultural Diversity Council of the Upper Minnesota River Valley in hopes of sustaining our multi-cultural format. We couldn’t keep on growing if not for our wonderful Sponsors. We owe a debt of gratitude to the many people who share in our vision-to Gather and Celebrate our Differences with Love, Hope and Kindness.”

This year, the Ninth Annual Music Box Series brings back many Guest Stars such as Dorothy Doring, Tommy Listul, Americana, Sandy and Bev, Leo Baker with Children, Milan Micronesians, and Americana Daughters. There are also new artists on the rise, such as Alyssa Nelson, Kelsey Bauler and more. Topping it all off is the crowd pleasing band 57 Chevy. DJ Systems of Montevideo is once again providing sound and light production for the event.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, patrons are urged to bring non-perishable food for Chippewa County Food Shelf, Coats for Families in need, Toys for Local Tots and Santa Anonymous. Bring all accepted needs of donations, and receive a complimentary Annual Membership in Cultural Diversity Council of the UMNRV. Bell ringers from Salvation Army will also be on hand to accept donations.

The doors of the Hollywood will open at 5pm for Dinner catered by Shooters Bar and Grill. “Come early, have dinner, enjoy shopping at our annual bake sale, and holiday gift boutique. Give yourself plenty of time to fill out your chances for door prizes”, says Ruth Ann Lee, Hollywood on Main Proprietor. Pre-Show Entertainment begins at 6:30 with curtain at 7pm. Tickets are $10.00 and available all week at the Hollywood, or at the door. Tickets are also available at Montevideo banks and Bill’s SuperMarket.