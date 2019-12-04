Happy Holidays from Crookston Public Schools! We are off to a great start this year! Our enrollment is up from last year, our budget is stable, we are having a successful roll out of our all day preschool program, our gifted and talented program is in full swing, and I am encouraged by the great things that our staff continue to do for our kids. I wanted to highlight a couple of items that may be of interest to the community.

I wanted to thank the community for supporting both referendums in November. We now have stable funding for school operations for the next ten years. I am also very encouraged that the community gave us the ability to solve the long standing issue of the bus garage. Now the work begins as we determine our next steps forward with the existing bus garage as well as creating strong value to the community for the new bus garage. Our plan at this point is to continue work on the bid specs, create a bid window in January/February, open bids in February, start construction in April with the goal of substantial completion of the project in fall 2020.

The Crookston High School Leo Club was just recognized for the “Excellence Award”. This is the 28th time in a row that the Crookston High School Leo Club has attained this award. Crookston is also the only High School to attain this award consecutively for 28 years! We are incredibly proud of our Leo Club and the good work that they do each and every day for our community. I would also like to point out that while the Leo Club does outstanding work, we also have a Builder’s Club at CHS that is for 7th and 8th grade students to start getting students prepared for the service and leadership opportunities that Leo Club provides for 9-12th grade students. Congratulations to our Leo Club members for continuing this fine tradition of excellence!

Congratulations to Emma Borowicz for scoring her 1,000th point last week vs. Sacred Heart. With this accomplishment, she joins an elite group of athletes. Crookston Public Schools is

extremely proud of Emma’s accomplishment!

Communication is an important component of our strategic plan and we are working to improve our communication with our parents, families, and community. One of the items that was touched on in the strategic planning session that we had last spring was that parents were not able to get an email on their student grades in a timely manner. We now have this capability for parents wishing to access this feature. To access this go to www.crookston.12.mn.us, go to the parents & students tab, click in the dropdown menu to skyward family access, and enter your username and password to request weekly emails on your student’s grades.

It has been a great start to the school year here at Crookston Public Schools and it is my hope that we will continue to push forward as we endeavor to be committed to excellence in every aspect of our schools. We know that while we are not where we want to be yet, with a lot of hard work, diligence, and commitment to excellence we will get to where we are heading!