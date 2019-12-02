The New Ulm Eagles girls hockey team is a co-op with players from New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.

The New Ulm Eagles girls hockey team is a co-op, hosted by New Ulm High School, with players from three other high schools — Sleepy Eye Public, St. Mary’s, and New Ulm Cathedral. Despite losing seven varsity players to graduation last spring, the team expects to have a very good season.

Head Coach: Kristin Faber

Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Reed, Dave Sellner, Eric Helget

Players lost to graduation: Cassie Reed, Jackie Cowing, Kayla Adema, Elle Cooper, Maddie Gag, Ashtyn Wiltscheck, and Jayden Kasiska-Petterson

Key players this year are returning varsity players: Alexa Steffl, Ally Steffensmeier, Molly Scheid, Jayda Helget, and McKenna Strong.

Conference expectations/team(s) to beat this year: “I expect us to be competing for the conference championship again this year and am looking at St. Peter, Luverne, and Marshall to be the other top teams in the conference,” said Coach Faber.

Coach's comments: “This year’s group is eager to learn and improve, and has a number of skilled returners and newcomers who will contribute throughout the season. We will look to our upperclassmen for leadership, both on and off the ice, to show our younger team the ropes as we move through the season. I expect a lot of growth to happen during the season as our group gains experience at the varsity level.”