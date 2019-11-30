We have so much to be thankful for, even if the weather does it’s best to deter our happy moods and warmed spirits.

We have so much to be thankful for, even if the weather does it’s best to deter our happy moods and warmed spirits. Before I jump into the details of what is taking place at the Chamber, I would just like to say that I am so very thankful for you, our community. The numerous times you have come to my rescue through volunteering, promoting, or just showing up at our events, means more than you could know. To you it may seem like the obvious or natural thing to do, but know this: it is appreciated beyond measure and by your actions you are changing the perspective and the standards of Sleepy Eye.

Thank you to all our businesses that sponsored, participated and attended our Age Strong, Live Long expo at the Event Center on Monday, Nov. 18. It was wonderful to have our 17 local vendors and four presenters, all supporting the same goal for our aging strong community. And while attendance wasn't exactly what we hoped, those that came agreed this is a beneficial event and another is definitely worthwhile. So, keep your eyes peeled for hopefully, a Second Annual Expo.

This weekend we are looking to kickoff our third annual Light the Night holiday event at Sportsmen’s Park. This FREE event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., with Santa arriving by firetruck around 5:30. Carriage rides, smore’s, cocoa and more, are provided for our attendees with the support of local sponsoring businesses. Do remember to bring an unwrapped toy to support Santa’s Closet for the kiddos of Brown County.

Now, the weather that is predicted for this weekend doesn’t seem all that favorable — so please stay tuned to our Sleepy Eye Chamber Facebook page for updates or cancellations.

We have also kicked off our Purchase with a Purpose, Holiday Shopping passes to encourage you to keep your dollars local this holiday season. The green punch cards can be punched for retail and grocery items; not for meals or services. Drop boxes are located at Schutz Family Foods, Ace Hardware, Randy’s Family Drug and Gifts, and the Furniture Gallery. This promotion runs until Jan. 4 and winners will be drawn LIVE on KNUJ to receive either $100, $75, or $50 in chamber certificates. We are so grateful for the support you show our businesses throughout the year, this is our way of giving you a little something back. So, thanks again for shopping local this holiday season!